Travis Kelce Surprised by Mom in Postgame Press Conference

Sunday's postgame presser marked the end of what was an eventful day for the Kelce family.

On the NFL's Super Wild-Card Weekend, there have been plenty of storylines to talk about — almost all of them relating to the teams participating and their respective on-field performances. Despite that, one of the biggest developments of Sunday's action involved the Kelce family.

Jason and Travis Kelce, brothers who play for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, both had playoff games on Sunday. First up, Jason's Eagles faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game that began at 12:00 EST. Donna Kelce, the mother of both Kelce boys, was in the stands to cheer on her son. Not only did she manage to see her eldest son, but she ended up making it from Tampa Bay Kansas City in time to watch her youngest one play as well in a game that was set to begin at 7:15:

Unfortunately for Donna, her sons' teams split on the day. The Eagles lost to the Buccaneers and the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the bright side, Travis, Kansas City's superstar tight end, led the team in receiving yards and also threw the first touchdown of his career. After the game, Donna surprised her son in the postgame Zoom conference and asked about his big day. Here's what Kelce said about throwing the first touchdown of his NFL career.

"Man, to finally throw a touchdown like I used to tell my mom when I was like five years old, that I was going to eventually throw a touchdown in the National Football League," Kelce said. "I finally got it done. It only took me nine years."

Kelce, who is a converted quarterback from earlier in his football career as a high school and college student, hasn't had the greatest of successes throwing the football at the NFL level. In the regular season, he's completed just one of his three pass attempts and has an interception on his resume. With the Chiefs in complete control of Sunday's game but in need of a creative play to score near the goal line, Kelce's number was called on a touchdown strike to wide receiver Byron Pringle. Donna pointed out how that's a perfect encapsulation of the beauty of sports. 

"That's awesome," Kelce said. "It's so fun and that's what makes sports so great, because you can be depressed in the morning and elated in the evening."

Before getting back to regularly-scheduled questions from the media, Travis had one more thing to say. 

"There you go," Kelce said. "Glad I could put a smile on your face. Love you, mom."

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
