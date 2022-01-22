The Broncos announced on Friday that the franchise completed an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching position.

Bieniemy has 14 years of NFL coaching experience, spending his last four with the Chiefs. While Bieniemy does not call the plays for the Chiefs’ offense, he has guided an offense led by four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

During Bieniemy’s tenure in Kanas City, the Chiefs’ offense has finished in the top six in scoring each year, won two AFC Championships and one Super Bowl.

Denver parted ways with former Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Jan. 9, a day after the team suffered a 28–24 loss to the Chiefs in its regular-season finale. Fangio spent three seasons as Denver's coach, amassing a 19–30 record in his tenure.

Denver (7–10) started the season 3–0 and stood at 7–6 before quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a season-ending concussion vs. the Bengals. The Broncos lost their final four games of the season.

Bieniemy was the 10th candidate to interview for Denver’s head coach vacancy.

According to the Denver Post, the team has interviewed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers coach Luke Getsy and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, New England’s Jerod Mayo, Eagles assistant Jonathan Gannon, Bengals assistant Brian Callahan and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

This was the first interview for Bieniemy regarding a head coaching position during the cycle.

Bieniemy started his coaching career as an assistant at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver before going on to serve as Colorado’s running back coach in 2001 and later jumping to the NFL ranks in 2007. He is Colorado’s all-time leading rusher.

