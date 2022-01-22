Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Broncos Interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for Head Coaching Position

The Broncos announced on Friday that the franchise completed an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching position.

Bieniemy has 14 years of NFL coaching experience, spending his last four with the Chiefs. While Bieniemy does not call the plays for the Chiefs’ offense, he has guided an offense led by four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

During Bieniemy’s tenure in Kanas City, the Chiefs’ offense has finished in the top six in scoring each year, won two AFC Championships and one Super Bowl. 

Denver parted ways with former Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Jan. 9, a day after the team suffered a 28–24 loss to the Chiefs in its regular-season finale. Fangio spent three seasons as Denver's coach, amassing a 19–30 record in his tenure.

Denver (7–10) started the season 3–0 and stood at 7–6 before quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a season-ending concussion vs. the Bengals. The Broncos lost their final four games of the season.

SI Recommends

Bieniemy was the 10th candidate to interview for Denver’s head coach vacancy.

According to the Denver Post, the team has interviewed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers coach Luke Getsy and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, New England’s Jerod Mayo, Eagles assistant Jonathan Gannon, Bengals assistant Brian Callahan and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.  

This was the first interview for Bieniemy regarding a head coaching position during the cycle.

Bieniemy started his coaching career as an assistant at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver before going on to serve as Colorado’s running back coach in 2001 and later jumping to the NFL ranks in 2007. He is Colorado’s all-time leading rusher. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle

YOU MAY LIKE

An NHL hockey puck rolling on the ice
NHL

Sharks Minor Leaguer Suspended 30 Games for Racist Gesture

Krystof Hrabik made a racist gesture toward Boko Imama of the Tucson Roadrunners.

nfl logo
NFL

NFL Ceases Daily COVID-19 Testing For Unvaccinated Players

All players and tiered staff will undergo enhanced symptom screening, symptom-based testing and targeted surveillance testing.

Jim Harbaugh coaching for Michigan.
Extra Mustard

Jim Tressel Assesses Jim Harbaugh’s Tenure at Michigan

The former Ohio State coach shared the perfect response as one who dominated the Wolverines in his tenure.

Closeup of Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale
NFL

Ravens Fire Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Baltimore finished the 2021 regular season at 25th in total defense.

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, poses for photos prior to the induction ceremony on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.
NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Headlines 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

As he joins his dad, they become the seventh father-son duo enshrined in the Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Lee and Richard Petty.

josh-allen
Extra Mustard

Josh Allen Shares What Bill Belichick Said After Bills’ Win

The quarterback was shocked by Belichick's gesture, but appreciative of the mutual respect between the two.

GENERAL_StartSit_011922
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Divisional Round

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are the quarterbacks to target in the 2022 NFL playoffs divisional round.

Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Divisional Round Rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host Josh Allen and the Bills in the upcoming divisional round.