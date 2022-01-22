Former Lions and Colts football coach Jim Caldwell issued a statement Saturday, refuting a prior report that he turned down two interviews with NFL teams looking for their next head coaches.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported earlier this week that both Minnesota and Las Vegas reached out this week to request interviews with Caldwell but he declined both requests.

“I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas,” Caldwell said in a statement. “Those reports are not true.

I have profound respect for both organizations and for the Wilf and Davis families and I did not decline any opportunity to interview with them.”

While Caldwell refuted the reports, Minnesota and Las Vegas are also two of three NFL teams currently searching for a general manager of their franchises in conjunction with a new head coach. Both teams will likely fill the general manager position before the franchises decide their respective head coaches.

Per Graziano, Caldwell is also in the mix for head coaching opportunities with the Bears and the Jaguars.

Caldwell has been apart of two Super Bowl-winning teams. He was the assistant head coach and the quarterbacks coach for the 2006 Colts team that defeated the Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

In his rookie season as the Colts head coach, the 66-year-old led Indianapolis to an appearance in the 2010 Super Bowl despite losing to the Saints. He also guided Detroit to three winning seasons in four years during his tenure.

