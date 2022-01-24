Skip to main content
Josh Allen Comments on Patrick Mahomes‘s Classy Gesture After Chiefs Beat Bills

The Chiefs beat the Bills in one of the most incredible NFL shootouts that we've seen in recent memory Sunday, winning the AFC divisional round contest 42–36. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen put on an absolute show down the stretch, and they made their mutual admiration of one another very clear after the game.

The two gunslingers combined for an incredible 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation before Mahomes sealed the win with a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce on the first drive of overtime.

Right as the game ended, Mahomes ran across the field to embrace Allen. Speaking to the media, Allen shared how much he appreciated the gesture from his fellow QB.

“It was tough to be in that moment,” Allen said after the game. “Again, I have a lot of respect for Pat, he throws the winning touchdown, and he comes straight over and finds me. To be in that situation and to do that, that was pretty cool of him to do that.”

“Obviously, it sucks the way it happened. We wanted to win that game. We had our opportunities. Taking it all in and holding on to the feeling and making sure that we don't feel like this again, like I said back-to-back years in the same spot. It's tough to take in, but it's part of the game.”

Mahomes made sure to compliment Allen during a post-game interview as well, and he hinted at showdowns to come between two of the AFC's elite offenses.

“Josh played his ass off, pardon my language,” Mahomes said. “It was a great game between two great football teams. ... We’re going to play this team a lot of times in games like this. With that quarterback, with that coaching staff and the players they have, there’s going to be a lot of battles. I'm glad we got this one.”

Both quarterbacks were spectacular on Sunday. Mahomes threw for 378 and three touchdowns, while Allen tallied 329 yards passing and four scores. Both led their teams in rushing as well.

The Chiefs will host Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday with a Super-Bowl berth on the line. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium.

