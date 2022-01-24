Skip to main content
Watch: Patrick Mahomes Runs Across Field to Shake Hands With Josh Allen After Win

After dueling back-and-forth to produce an instant classic of a playoff game, quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen had nothing but respect for one another after the final whistle sounded.

Mahomes and Allen put together a shootout that would make the Big 12 blush, leading their offenses for a combined 25 points over the final two minutes of regulation to set up a walk-off touchdown from the Chiefs in overtime. The result was pure chaos, with Mahomes ultimately emerging victorious to send Kansas City to the AFC title game for the fourth year in a row.

After the dust had settled, Mahomes made it a point to run across the field and find Allen for a post-game hug, in a touch of sportsmanship worthy of the pair’s epic battle.

Both gunslingers put up sensational numbers. Allen went 27-for-37 for 329 yards and four touchdowns, and was Buffalo’s leading rusher with 68 yards on the ground. Mahomes went 33-for-44 for 378 yards and three scores, adding 69 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

In his post-game interview, Mahomes discussed the budding rivalry between the Chiefs and Bills, offering further praise of Allen’s performance.

“Josh played his ass off, pardon my language,” Mahomes said. “It was a great game between two great football teams ... we’re going to play this team a lot of times in games like this. With that quarterback, with that coaching staff and the players they have, there’s going to be a lot of battles. I'm glad we got this one.”

