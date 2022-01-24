Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes, Kelce Explain Pre-Snap Look From Bills That Led to Clutch Reception

The Chiefs are heading to the AFC championship after defeating the Bills via a Travis Kelce walk-off touchdown in overtime on Sunday in what will be remembered as a classic duel for the ages. Kelce's walk-off grab is one of his top career highlights, but a prior catch from Kelce has perhaps a more interesting backstory.  

The Chiefs had just eight seconds left in regulation and were down 36–33. All Buffalo had to do was keep Patrick Mahomes from getting his offense within field goal range, so the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL decided to protect the sidelines. Seeing this, Kelce and Mahomes elected to go off-script with their next play as Kelce took the ball up the middle of the field for a 25-yard gain. Kelce's catch set up the eventual Harrison Butker 49-yard field goal to force overtime, and the clutch grab wasn’t in the original playbook, per Kansas City's quarterback.

“He wasn't necessarily supposed to do that,” Mahomes said postgame. “But after the timeout, we got a look at what the defense was doing and he actually said it to me, he's like, ‘hey if they do it again, I'm gonna take it right down the middle between both the guys guarding me.’”

Kelce explained that not only was the defense giving him the middle of the field, but they were also playing soft enough so he could get a head start to blow by the defense. 

SI Recommends

“I told him [Mahomes] I'm probably not gonna run the route that is called, I'm just gonna run to the open area,” Kelce said. “Probably midway through his cadence he was screaming at me at the line of scrimmage: ‘do it.’”

Kelce and the Chiefs will host the Bengals on Sunday with a Super-Bowl berth on the line. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m ET. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Chiefs news, head over to Arrowhead Report

YOU MAY LIKE

Shakira Austin shoots
College Basketball

Ole Miss Enters Women’s Top 25 for First Time in 15 Years

The Rebels were one of four teams to enter after being unranked last week.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after losing to Chiefs in overtime
NFL

In a Game That Blew Our Minds, It Should Have Been Better

Bills-Chiefs was one of the best playoff games in recent history but ended in a frustratingly anticlimactic overtime. Don’t expect the NFL to care.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on an 8-yard touchdown run ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Betting

NFL Divisional Round Bad Beats and Big Payouts

The NFL divisional round playoffs featured epic games that cashed tons of profitable wagers, unless you were backing the Bills.

bobby-hurley-arizona-state
College Basketball

Hurley Disciplined by Pac-12 for Conduct Toward Officials

Bobby Hurley got into a costly confrontation with a referee over the weekend.

Tyreek Hill runs past the Bills defense
NFL

The 5 Best Plays From the Chiefs–Bills Instant Classic

Was this the best game in NFL history? Quite possibly.

Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah are part of the USMNT's squad
Soccer

USMNT Players’ Form Entering World Cup Qualifying

Just over half of the players called in for three World Cup qualifiers are currently in season. Here’s how they’ve been playing as they join their MLS-based brethren.

Patrick Mahomes greets Josh Allen ahead of Jan. 23 playoff game between Chiefs and Bills.
NFL

Josh Allen Comments on Mahomes’s Classy Move After Game

Mahomes made sure to embrace Allen right after Sunday's epic playoff game came to an end.

P.K. Subban playing for the Devils.
NHL

P.K. Subban “Embarrassed’ for Hockey After Brother Is Target of Alleged Racist Taunt

“I'm embarrassed because our game is better than this.”