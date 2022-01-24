Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tom Brady On Retirement After Bucs’ Narrow Loss: ‘We’ll Just Take It Day By Day’

After his team’s heartbreaking loss to the Rams in the divisional round on Sunday, Tom Brady was asked about possibly retiring this offseason. 

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Brady said. “We’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at.”

He was also asked if he ever thought that this was going to be the last time he ever played in an NFL game. But his mind was somewhere else. 

“I was thinking about winning,” he said. “That’s kind of my mentality—always to go out there and try to win.”

SI Recommends

Brady, 44, just finished his 22nd season in the NFL in dramatic fashion. After leading his team back from a 27–3 deficit, Los Angeles stunned Tampa Bay with a walk-off field goal to win the game 30–27. The Rams now advance to the NFC championship to face the 49ers next weekend. 

Brady on the other hand, will face a long offseason as he mulls retirement. He still has one more year on his current contract, but he hasn’t told the Buccaneers yet if he’s playing next season, according to NFL Network. He’s going to take some time to make a decision and focus on things outside of football, per the report. 

Brady finished the regular season leading the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) and he’s right in the mix to win his fourth MVP award. But only time will tell if he'll every suit up for another NFL game again. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs

YOU MAY LIKE

Josh Allen celebrates one of his two rushing touchdowns in a 29-15 win over Atlanta.
NFL

Live: Bills, Chiefs Tied After Early Touchdowns

Buffalo and Kansas City are tied at seven in the second quarter after both teams' opening drives resulted in touchdowns.

bruce-arians-buccaneers
NFL

Arians Addresses Future With Bucs, Brady‘s Status in 2022

The head coach and his team will not repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first quarter
NFL

As It Happened: Stafford, Kupp Save Rams After Team Blows Lead

Catch up on all of the action from Los Angeles’ last-second divisional round win with our live blog.

cooper kupp (1)
NFL

Watch: Stafford’s Deep Ball to Kupp Sends Rams to NFC Title Game

Tampa Bay tied the game in the final minute after the Rams had squandered a 27–3 second-half lead, but the pair came to the rescue.

conf-semis-takeaways-2
NFL

NFL Playoffs Takeaways: Stafford As He Always Was, Was This the End of Brady?

Plus, Legend of Deebo grows, an all-time special teams meltdown, Mike Vrabel can’t catch a break, kicker heroics, and much more!

Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Tom Brady Retirement Watch Is on After Playoff Loss

Brady will reportedly take some time to decide whether he will play football again.

tom brady (3)
NFL

Report: How Tom Brady Plans to Approach Retirement Decision

At 44 years old and having just finished his 22nd season, Brady could opt to call it a career once and for all.

NCAA footballs sit on the ground
College Football

New NIL Summit Will Help College Athletes Optimize Opportunities

For the first time in history, athletes can earn compensation from their name, image and likeness. This June, the summit will educate and award athletes in this new era.