Tom Brady On Retirement After Bucs’ Narrow Loss: ‘We’ll Just Take It Day By Day’

After his team’s heartbreaking loss to the Rams in the divisional round on Sunday, Tom Brady was asked about possibly retiring this offseason.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Brady said. “We’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at.”

He was also asked if he ever thought that this was going to be the last time he ever played in an NFL game. But his mind was somewhere else.

“I was thinking about winning,” he said. “That’s kind of my mentality—always to go out there and try to win.”

Brady, 44, just finished his 22nd season in the NFL in dramatic fashion. After leading his team back from a 27–3 deficit, Los Angeles stunned Tampa Bay with a walk-off field goal to win the game 30–27. The Rams now advance to the NFC championship to face the 49ers next weekend.

Brady on the other hand, will face a long offseason as he mulls retirement. He still has one more year on his current contract, but he hasn’t told the Buccaneers yet if he’s playing next season, according to NFL Network. He’s going to take some time to make a decision and focus on things outside of football, per the report.

Brady finished the regular season leading the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) and he’s right in the mix to win his fourth MVP award. But only time will tell if he'll every suit up for another NFL game again.

