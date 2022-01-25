The Chiefs' win over the Bills in overtime Sunday reignited the debate that the NFL should change the current overtime rules. Even though his team benefited from the flip of the coin, Kansas City coach Andy Reid doesn't seem too attached to the current rules in place.

“I had a chance to talk with Sean [McDermott] afterward,” Reid said Monday, per NFL Network. “And I wouldn't be opposed to it—it's a hard thing. It was great for us last night, but is it great for the game, which is the most important thing we should all be looking out for? To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses, both defenses.”

As it stands, the winner of the coin flip for overtime decides who gets the ball. If the team that gets the ball scores a touchdown on the first possession of the extra period, then that team wins the game before the opposing offense can get a chance. Those sudden-death rules have cost Reid and his team before.

During the 2018 playoffs, the Chiefs were eliminated in the AFC championship game by the Patriots via a walk-off touchdown in overtime.

“You've got to be a good coin flipper,” Reid said in 2019 on the overtime rules.

The Chiefs proposed an overtime rule change in March 2019 that would guarantee each team get the ball in overtime. Additionally, they proposed removing the coin flip altogether. Neither proposal was accepted.

