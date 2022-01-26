Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Antonio Brown Considering Taking Legal Action Against Buccaneers

Antonio Brown and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, revealed on Tuesday night’s episode of HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel that they are considering filing a defamation lawsuit against the Buccaneers after the franchise alleged he had a “spontaneous mental health episode.”

“Tony [Brown] was defamed by this spin that he had a mental health episode that makes him someone who’s not reliable to do a good job on the field,” Burstyn said on the episode, per ESPN. “So we’re pursuing internally all of our rights under the CBA and considering them and maybe stepping outside of the CBA.

“All of our options are on the table. We’re going to hold to account the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians, the general manager—to the extent anyone who’s responsible for this spin that Antonio isn’t reliable to do a good job playing football because he doesn’t have the mental fortitude to do it. They’ll be held to account.”

The former Bucs wide receiver pulled off his helmet, pads and shirt before jogging off the field during Week 17. Tampa Bay released him shortly after, but not without fans wondering why the franchise waited given that coach Bruce Arians said in his postgame press conference, “He is no longer a Buc, alright? That’s the end of the story.”

NFL Network previously reported that the franchise wanted Brown to get mental health treatment and therapy. Brown went on to target Tom Brady, Arians and Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, in a number of social media posts, and he was subsequently released.

Brown said to Gumbel in the episode, “These guys at Tampa Bay Bucs tried to make an agreement with me to give me $200,000 to go to the crazy house so these guys could look like they know what they’re talking about.”

Gumbel: “They offered you $200,000 for what?

Burstyn said, “The offer was Antonio would basically sit on the sidelines, go on some list and commit himself to some form of intensive mental health treatment. And we were specifically told, in writing by the general manager twice, ‘Don’t spin this any other way.‘”

SI Recommends

When asked about a figure they would be seeking, Brown said it would be “a whole lot of money,” and added “mental health is an important key in the world, so to drag people along and play on people’s mental health, you know, it’s unfair and unfortunate.” 

Two different stories came from the respective camps about what exactly led to Brown’s outburst on the field. 

Arians claimed during a later press conference that Brown was upset he wasn’t being targeted enough during the game. Brown disputed the claim on the episode, saying, “I’m not worried about the ball. Tom Brady is my guy. He’s the reason I’m on Tampa Bay, so I know I'm gonna get the ball.”

Meanwhile, Brown, via Burstyn, accused the team earlier this month of executing an “ongoing cover-up” of the fact that he was effectively cut during the game. Brown said that he relented when pressured by a coach to play with an ankle injury, and was injected with what he describes as a “powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller.”

During the episode, Brown and Burstyn claimed that the franchise gave the wide receiver Toradol shots on more than one occasion “so he couldn't feel the damage that he was doing to his ankle until he got to that threshold point where he told his coach, 'Coach, I can't play because of my ankle.'” The pair said it was before the Panthers and Jets games (Week 16 and 17, respectively). 

Brown was reportedly slated to undergo ankle surgery on Jan. 18.

Gumbel asked the wide receiver if he thought he needed mental help of any kind, and he responded, “I have mental wealth, man. I know a lot of people may not understand me, know how I look at things or don't know how I react [to] emotional things, but it's not for them to understand me. I've got a beautiful family, kids and people all across the world that look up to me, and it's no reason I'm in this position at this point.”

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

anthony-davis
NBA

Davis’s Return Shows There is Time Yet for a Lakers Turnaround

Anthony Davis is back from injury, and his return gave Los Angeles a much-needed boost in Tuesday’s win over the Nets.

LA Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) reacts after making a three-point basket while being fouled late in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
NBA

Clippers Pull Off Second-Largest Comeback in NBA History

The Clippers trailed 66-31 late in the second quarter before mounting a historic comeback to stun Washington.

Shaquille O'Neal and Deion Sanders
Extra Mustard

Shaq Says He Wants Deion Sanders as Next Cowboys Coach

The current Jackson State coach has turned the program around in just two seasons.

chicago-bears-field
NFL

Bears Finalizing Deal to Hire Ryan Poles as GM

He will look to turn the Bears around in 2022.

Lincoln Riley USC
College Football

Lincoln Riley Hints at a 'Few More' Transfers to USC

The deadline to add classes at USC is on Friday. Could Caleb Williams follow his former coach out of Oklahoma to Los Angeles?

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game,
Play
Fantasy

101 Fantasy Football Fun Facts From the 2021 NFL Season

A look back on the 2021 fantasy football season through the prism of notable stats, facts and more.

February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) and girlfriend Brittany Matthews (left) during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center.
Extra Mustard

Mahomes’s Fiancé Wishes She Wouldn't Get ‘Attacked Every Week’

Brittany Matthews caught some flack for spraying a bottle of champagne over the crowd in Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs beat the Bills in overtime.

caleb williams
College Football

Report: Wisconsin Emerges as Contender for QB Caleb Williams

Paul Chryst and the Badgers are reportedly in the running to land the coveted Oklahoma transfer.