Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Les Miles Told Him He Couldn't Play WR Coming Out of High School

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is in the midst of one of the best rookie years in NFL history as his team prepares for the upcoming AFC championship this Sunday. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he was asked for a story that encapsulated his mindset to prove people wrong, and he shared one that stuck with him. 

While in high school in Louisiana, former LSU coach Les Miles told Chase he didn't think he could play wide receiver at one point. In 2018, Chase ended up committing to LSU, where he won a national championship under coach Ed Orgeron after catching 88 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. Miles was fired in 2016. 

“One of my best stories ever, Les Miles told me I couldn't play receiver when I was coming out of high school,” Chase said. “So that was something that I had on my shoulders growing up. Les Miles told me he thought I could play cornerback. I wasn't really in full position at receiver yet. I just kept working on my craft—offseason, waking up early in the mornings to work out. I just kept focused.”

SI Recommends

Chase is a favorite to win offensive rookie of the year after a season where he broke multiple records and tallied 1,455 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns and 81 receptions in 17 games. He's coming off a 109-yard performance against the Titans in the wild-card round, and now the Chiefs are the only thing standing between Chase and a Super Bowl appearance. 

Kickoff in Kansas City is slated for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Bengals news, head over to All Bengals

YOU MAY LIKE

Sean Payton sitting at a press conference.
NFL

Payton Comments on Whether He'd Return After 2022 Season

Here's what the former New Orleans coach said.

Mohamed Salah leads Egypt by Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations
Soccer

Salah Fires Egypt Through to AFCON Quarterfinals

Mohamed Salah's penalty kick clinched Egypt's win over Ivory Coast in a shootout in the round of 16.

DeAndre Yedlin is leaving Galatasaray
Soccer

Yedlin Leaves Galatasaray, Delayed in Joining U.S. Camp

DeAndre Yedlin has had an intense week for both club and country.

Los Angeles Lakers' Malik Monk (11) defends Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in New York. The Lakers won 106-96. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Play
Betting

Which NBA Eastern Conference Team's Future Odds Are You Betting?

Brooklyn is the favorite at SI Sportsbook to win the Eastern Conference. Our betting experts reveal which Eastern Conference team's future odds they're betting.

Nate Hobbs with the Raiders.
NFL

Raiders CB Hobbs Pleads Guilty to Traffic Charge, Not DUI

A Las Vegas judge issued Hobbs a $685 fine and 20 hours of community service.

Earnest Greene
Play
College Football

Seniors Who Debuted in the Final SI99 Rankings

Seven prospects played their way into the final SI99 prospect ranking of the 2022 recruiting cycle

Edge and Beth Phoenix stand beside each other on Raw
Play
Wrestling

Teaming Up With Wife Beth Phoenix Is a Dream Come True for Edge

‘I had no inkling that it would ever happen, and we’re just having so much fun. I think that shows.’

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during game at the Broncos.
NFL

Report: Rodgers ‘Would Be Interested’ in Joining Broncos

The Broncos have been attached to Rodgers as a potential destination since last spring.