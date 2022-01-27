Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is being hired as the next coach of the Bears, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Eberflus has been Indianapolis's defensive coordinator the past four seasons, and he previously worked on defensive staffs with the Cowboys and Browns.

On Wednesday,Eberflus interviewed with new general manager Ryan Poles, who himself was hired earlier this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report news of Eberflus's hiring.

With Chicago, Eberflus, 51, will be taking on the first head coaching job of his career after 17 years as an assistant. He will replace Matt Nagy, who was fired on Jan. 10 after four years with the franchise.

Nagy went 34–31 as the Bears' coach, but he failed to win a playoff game throughout his tenure.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was another of the finalists for the Bears job, but on Thursday NFL Network reported that Quinn also informed teams that he is staying in Dallas next season.

Former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell was also considered as the Bears' next coach, per ESPN.

