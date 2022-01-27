Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Sean McVay Asked Whether Kyle Shanahan Is 'in Your Head'

Sean McVay has been one of the NFL’s top coaches since taking over the Rams in 2017, though there is one coach who McVay can't seem to crack: Kyle Shanahan. 

The 49ers coach is 6–0 against McVay in the pair’s last six matchups, with 2018 marking the last time since Shanahan lost to his fellow offensive innovator. So is Shanahan in McVay’s head before the two square off in the NFC Championship? Los Angeles’s coach doesn't exactly buy the theory. 

“No,” McVay said Wednesday when asked if Shanahan is in his head.  “What I do have is respect for these guys. They've done a great job. You look at it, you've got to play well in that three-and-a-half hour window that we're allotted. You look at the last time we played them, [we] didn't finish the game.

SI Recommends

“But this is a really good football team. We have a lot of respect for them, but we're competing and preparing to the best of our ability to see if we can advance. But this is a really good team. Kyle's an excellent coach. He's got great players, great coaches, good schemes, so that's why they're in the NFC Championship.”

Both McVay and Shanahan enter Sunday seeking their second Super Bowl appearance as head coaches. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. 

More NFL Coverage: 

• A Potential Last Dance for Tom Brady
• Mailbag: Could the Packers Tag Davante Adams?
• Thirteen Seconds: Mahomes and the Chiefs Win an Instant Classic
Ram Digest: Tale of the Tape: Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, check out Ram Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Matt Eberflus coaching the Colts.
NFL

Sources: Bears Hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as Coach

He also previously worked on defensive staffs with the Cowboys and Browns.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) drives past Brooklyn Nets' James Johnson (16) as Cam Thomas (24) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Play
Betting

NBA Spread, Over/Under, Prop Bets: Lakers-76ers, Timberwolves-Warriors

'SO/UP' bets and analysis for Tuesday's games featuring the Lakers visiting the 76ers and Warriors welcoming the Timberwolves.

Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass for the Steelers against the 49ers.
NFL

Singletary Says He Vetoed Trade for Roethlisberger in 2009

San Francisco nearly made a blockbuster deal more than a decade ago.

Evan McPherson after nailing a 52-yard field goal for the win over the Titans.
NFL

Bengals' McPherson Asked About Quote From Titans Win

McPherson was asked about his kick on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger Announces Retirement After 18 Seasons

Big Ben is hanging it up after 18 years in Pittsburgh.

DANA WHITE
Play
MMA

White: No ‘Disrespect’ to Ngannou After UFC 270 Controversy

Dana White isn’t looking to escalate any potential feud with Francis Ngannou.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA

The Defense Strikes Back

NBA defenders are rejoicing over a new rule change, but how long will the good times last?

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams talk as they walk off the field during a 2020 game
Play
Fantasy

Dynasty Impact: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams Speculative Valuations

Green Bay must work out some cap issues, but Rodgers and Adams remain good investments in dynasty leagues.