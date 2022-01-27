Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

House Oversight Committee to Meet With Ex-WFT Staff Members to Discuss Workplace Misconduct, Sexual Harassment

The House Oversight Committee announced Thursday that it will hold a “hybrid roundtable” with several former Washington Football Team employees to discuss “workplace misconduct and the NFL's failure to take steps to prevent sexual harassment and verbal abuse within the Washington Football Team under the leadership of owner Dan Snyder,” next week, per an official release. 

The former employees who are said to be participating include Emily Applegate, the team's former marketing coordinator and ticket sales representative; Melanie Coburn, a former cheerleader and former director of marketing; Rachel Engleson, a former intern and later director of marketing and client relations; Ana Nunez, former coordinator of business development and client services; and Brad Baker, a former video production manager.

No representatives from the team or the NFL are currently expected to attend the discussion, which is set for next Thursday.

“The NFL has one of the most prominent platforms in America and the lack of transparency about its handling of decades-long allegations of harassment and discrimination within one of its teams sets a dangerous precent for other workplaces,” the Oversight Committee said in its release.

Committee chair Rep. Carol Maloney, D-N.Y., will lead the roundtable and allow all members of the committee who want to participate a chance to question the former employees.

SI Recommends

The roundtable discussion will be streamed on YouTube and on the committee's website. It comes as a number of former employees have been critical in recent months of the league's handling of the probe into the Football Team, which did not produce a public written report. 

Instead, after the team was investigated following allegations of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment within the franchise, the NFL provided only a brief summary of the findings and levied a $10 million fine against the team. Owner Daniel Snyder also agreed to temporarily cede control of the team to his wife, Tanya. 

The investigation was brought on after the Washington Post reported that female employees of the team experienced sexual harassment in 2020. And later WFT cheerleaders claimed to have been secretly videotaped while getting undressed, and reached a settlement with the team

In a statement to ESPN on Thursday, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said, “We continue to cooperate with the committee. Out of respect for the ongoing process and the committee, we will decline further comment.”

In October, DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Player's Association, told USA Today Sports' Mike Jones that the NFLPA also plans on petitioning the NFL to release the findings of the investigation. The NFL later told The Athletic that it had no plans of releasing any other emails reviewed during its investigation. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Syuri celebrates after winning the World of Stardom championship
Wrestling

Lessons Learned in UFC Propel Syuri to Pro Wrestling Success

Her UFC career didn’t amount to much but now she holds one of the prestigious titles in women’s wrestling.

Joe Buck (left) with Troy Aikman (right).
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Reacts to Troy Aikman's Comment on Cowboys-49ers

Buck said he had absolutely no idea Aikman was going to say what he said on air.

Aaron glenn
NFL

Sources: Saints to Interview Detroit DC Aaron Glenn

Glenn is one of two candidates being interviewed by the Saints.

Jared McCain
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2023 SG Jared McCain Prepping for Duke, Gonzaga Visits

McCain is one of the most sought after prospects with college basketball heavyweights lining up.

joe-buck
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Opens Up About Rumors Regarding Troy Aikman Leaving FOX

Joe Buck on Tory Aikman rumors: 'I don’t want him going anywhere'

Brooks Koepka near top of 2021 U.S. Open leaderboard after Round 1.
Extra Mustard

Brooks Koepka's Hair Making Waves at Farmers Insurance Open

He is sporting a new hairstyle at this week's tournament.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs onto the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Ben Roethlisberger's NFL career is over. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced his retirement on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, saying it was “time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats” after 18 years, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a spot in the Hall of Fame all but secure.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Ben Roethlisberger Retires

What will Ben Roethlisberger's retirement mean for the Steelers' fantasy weapons such as Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth?

Aaron Rodgers throws a pass for the Packers against the Saints.
NFL

Cameron Jordan Makes Pitch for Aaron Rodgers to Join Saints

Jordan wants to see Rodgers under center for his team next season.