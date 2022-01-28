Skip to main content
Report: Timeline for Giants to Name Next Coach

Coaching jobs across the NFL are starting to fill up. One of the league's most vaunted franchises, the Giants, could make a decision very soon according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Saints plan to interview former Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores, who is a finalist for the NY Giants HC job,” Schefter reported early Friday morning. “First things first, though; a decision from the NY Giants on their head coach is expected this weekend, and Flores is one of their finalists.”

Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins after their season ended, immediately became a hot candidate across the NFL. He interviewed with New York on Thursday and appears to be in the mix for the job. 

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has interviewed twice and has a connection to the team's new general manager, Joe Schoen, who came over from Buffalo this month. Daboll has interviewed twice, on Jan. 21 and 25.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is also in the mix, and is set for a second interview Friday, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. 

The Giants parted ways with coach Joe Judge on Jan. 11, after he went 10–23 in two seasons with the team. The franchise has not reached the playoffs since 2016.

