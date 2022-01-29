Aaron Rodgers has a lot to decide during the offseason after Green Bay fell to the 49ers—does he retire? Should he stay with the Packers or move on from the only franchise he's ever known?

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Broncos think they have a situation that “isn't dissimilar” to the glory days of Peyton Manning and the 2012 squad.

In addition to hiring Nathaniel Hackett (who Rodgers has historically endorsed and sang his praises), there’s plenty of rising skill-position stars in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler, Noah Fant and Javonte Williams to name a few. Plus, there is rising young talent at corner with Patrick Surtain III and edge rusher in Bradley Chubb.

Could it be enticing enough for Rodgers to leave Green Bay and request a trade after 17 season?

During his weekly appearance on the The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, the quarterback discussed his timeline for his looming decision on whether or not he will retire.

“I think even sooner than that [March free agency],” Rodgers said when asked when he will make a decision. “I'd like to, again, be respectful of the organization. I think the most ... one decision that will be will be obviously Davante [Adams] and his future with the team. There still is this thing called the franchise tag, which I don’t think 17 wants the franchise tag. No player ever wants the franchise tag. But that decision, I believe, is in February, so I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then.”

He later added: “I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but again, I do want to be sensitive to Davante and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures. And to drag it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys and that 100% will not happen.”

