Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Broncos' Hiring of Hackett, Rising Stars Adds Intrigue to Aaron Rodgers’s Outside Options

Aaron Rodgers has a lot to decide during the offseason after Green Bay fell to the 49ers—does he retire? Should he stay with the Packers or move on from the only franchise he's ever known? 

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Broncos think they have a situation that “isn't dissimilar” to the glory days of Peyton Manning and the 2012 squad. 

In addition to hiring Nathaniel Hackett (who Rodgers has historically endorsed and sang his praises), there’s plenty of rising skill-position stars in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler, Noah Fant and Javonte Williams to name a few. Plus, there is rising young talent at corner with Patrick Surtain III and edge rusher in Bradley Chubb. 

Could it be enticing enough for Rodgers to leave Green Bay and request a trade after 17 season? 

SI Recommends

During his weekly appearance on the The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, the quarterback discussed his timeline for his looming decision on whether or not he will retire. 

“I think even sooner than that [March free agency],” Rodgers said when asked when he will make a decision. “I'd like to, again, be respectful of the organization. I think the most ... one decision that will be will be obviously Davante [Adams] and his future with the team. There still is this thing called the franchise tag, which I don’t think 17 wants the franchise tag. No player ever wants the franchise tag. But that decision, I believe, is in February, so I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then.”

He later added: “I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but again, I do want to be sensitive to Davante and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures. And to drag it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys and that 100% will not happen.”

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jerry Jones
Extra Mustard

Jerry Jones Reveals The He Wants Rams to Win Super Bowl LVI

Jones: “There is such a romance to me for the Los Angeles Rams.”

brian-daboll-buffalo-bills-coach-candidate
NFL

Report: Giants Hire Bills OC Brian Daboll as Next Head Coach

New York has hired the Buffalo offensive coordinator with hopes of turning the franchise around.

Deion Sanders during a Jackson State football game.
Extra Mustard

Deion Sanders’s Now-Deleted Tweet May Have Been NCAA Violation

The Jackson State head coach tweeted at a recruit who will be announcing his commitment soon.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller
NFL

OBJ to Von Miller Last OffSeason: ‘Don't Come to Cleveland’

The two friends and football superstars went from dreaming of playing together to finally wearing the same jersey.

Ben Simmons playing for the 76ers.
NBA

Report: Kings End Pursuit of 76ers Star Ben Simmons

Sacramento said the price the 76ers wanted for Simmons was reportedly “too steep.”

Tom Brady walking off the field.
NFL

Romo Raises Interesting Tom Brady Retirement Scenario

The broadcaster was asked about the Buccaneers quarterback’s future during a “CBS Mornings” appearance.

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game one of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

WAR Is Not the Solution for Baseball’s Labor Woes

Wayne Rooney turns down Everton's approach to become manager
Soccer

Rooney Turns Down Everton's Approach to Stay at Derby

Wayne Rooney has unfinished business at Derby County and rejected the chance to interview at his boyhood club.