The Chiefs released cornerback Damon Arnette following his arrest in Las Vegas on Friday night, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per Clark County records, the cornerback faces several charges: two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis and possession of a class one or two level controlled substance.

Back in November, Arnette was released by the Raiders after a video of him surfaced on social media threatening someone with a gun. The same day the video went viral, TMZ reported that the cornerback was the subject of a lawsuit after he was involved in a car crash last October. Arnette struck a woman’s car in Las Vegas and the lawsuit claims he left the scene of the crash before exchanging information with the woman.

Arnette claimed he made an illegal turn but stayed long enough to make sure the woman was all right, per documents obtained by TMZ. He had a friend stay behind at the scene, but he did not provide any information to her and tried taking the blame.

Despite his off the field troubles, Kansas City picked him up in January on a reserve/futures contract. The franchise has not yet commented on the matter.