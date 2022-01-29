Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Damon Arnette

Report: Chiefs Release CB Damon Arnette After Friday Arrest

The Chiefs released cornerback Damon Arnette following his arrest in Las Vegas on Friday night, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Per Clark County records, the cornerback faces several charges: two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis and possession of a class one or two level controlled substance.

Back in November, Arnette was released by the Raiders after a video of him surfaced on social media threatening someone with a gun. The same day the video went viral, TMZ reported that the cornerback was the subject of a lawsuit after he was involved in a car crash last October. Arnette struck a woman’s car in Las Vegas and the lawsuit claims he left the scene of the crash before exchanging information with the woman.

Arnette claimed he made an illegal turn but stayed long enough to make sure the woman was all right, per documents obtained by TMZ. He had a friend stay behind at the scene, but he did not provide any information to her and tried taking the blame.

SI Recommends

Despite his off the field troubles, Kansas City picked him up in January on a reserve/futures contract. The franchise has not yet commented on the matter.

YOU MAY LIKE

Josh McDaniels, Bill Belichick
NFL

Report: Pats OC Josh McDaniels to Interview with Raiders Saturday

The New England offensive coordinator is interviewing with the Raiders on Saturday.

Brian Kelly speaks to LSU fans at a basketball game.
Extra Mustard

Lane Kiffin Trolls Brian Kelly’s Dancing in Savage Tweet

The Ole Miss head coach shared his thoughts on the new LSU head coach’s dancing with a recruit.

Tim Weah won't play for the USMNT vs. Canada
Play
Soccer

Why Tim Weah Can't Play for USMNT in Canada

Canada does not consider Weah to be fully vaccinated, although he is considered fully vaccinated in France, where he plays professionally.

ashleigh barty
Play
Tennis

Ashleigh Barty Won the Australian Open. Where Does Her Career Go From Here?

The 25-year-old became the first Australian woman to win the major tournament since 1978.

Bruce Pearl received a two-game suspension for his involvement in Auburn's NCAA violations.
College Basketball

Details of Bruce Pearl's Contract Extension Released

The Auburn head coach signed an extension that will tie him to the program through 2030.

j.t.-barrett-read
Extra Mustard

Ex-Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett Signs With Edmonton Elks

The former college standout has inked a deal with the Edmonton Elks of the CFL.

Tom Brady walking off the field.
NFL

If Tom Brady Retires on Sunday, There Would Be Major Historical Significance

It likely would be for a reason.

Manon Rheaume with the Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL

Q&A: Manon Rhéaume on What's Next for Women's Hockey

In 1992, Rhéaume became the first woman to play an NHL game when she tended the crease for the Lightning. Nearly three decades later, she’s still inspiring girls to play hockey.