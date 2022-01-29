Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
How We Got Here: Is Tom Brady Actually Retiring?
How We Got Here: Is Tom Brady Actually Retiring?
Player(s)
Tom Brady

Report: Tom Brady Sr. Says Reports of Son’s Retirements Are ‘Total Conjecture’

While reports of Tom Brady’s imminent retirement broke early on Saturday afternoon, there was no announcement from Brady himself, sparking speculation regarding whether or not a decision on his playing future had actually been made.

While reports continue to seesaw back and forth regarding Brady's playing future, there was one person who commented who would absolutely be plugged into the quarterback's decision making: his father, Tom Brady Sr.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reportedly exchanged texts with Brady Sr. on Saturday afternoon, and here’s what he said.

Local Tampa Bay media reporters added fuel to the fire, indicating that Brady had not yet informed the Buccaneers of his decision to hang up the cleats.

SI Recommends

After the initial rebuttal of the Brady retirement reports by Stroud, Mike Silver of Bally Sports reported that Brady reached out to Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and told them that his decision was indeed not final.

While an announcement has not come from Brady himself regarding his playing future, there has not yet been a report indicating that he has made the decision to return for next season. Rather, most reports disputing the initial retirement report indicate that he has not made a definitive decision in either direction.

More Sports Illustrated Tom Brady Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady
Play
NFL

Report: Tom Brady Retiring After 22 Seasons

The legendary quarterback won seven Super Bowls and five MVP awards.

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets fans after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Tom Brady Called Bucs’ GM After Retirement Report

Despite rumors that he is retiring, the legendary quarterback reportedly told Jason Licht he has not made his final decision yet.

Tom Brady greets a fan.
Play
NFL

Report: Tom Brady’s Retirement Based on Family, Health Factors

The seven-time Super Bowl winner reportedly wants to spend more time with family.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Play
Fantasy

Whether or Not He Retires, Tom Brady Is the Fantasy G.O.A.T.

Tom Brady is the highest-scoring player in the history of fantasy football. If he does retire, it would be bad news for the Buccaneers and fantasy fans alike.

Rafael Nadal
Tennis

Which Tennis Players Have the Most Grand Slam Singles Titles?

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are all tied at 20.

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (left) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes following Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mahomes Responds to Brady’s Reported Retirement With One Emoji

The Chiefs star passer clearly has respect for the quarterback that many see as the greatest of all time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Play
NFL

Tom Brady’s Agent Addresses Retirement Reports

Don Yee, Tom Brady’s longtime agent, sent a text to reporters regarding his client’s playing status.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets fans after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady, In His Own Words

As reports of the quarterback’s retirement surface, his takes on the grind of perfectionism, longevity, technology, leaving New England and much more.