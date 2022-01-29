While reports of Tom Brady’s imminent retirement broke early on Saturday afternoon, there was no announcement from Brady himself, sparking speculation regarding whether or not a decision on his playing future had actually been made.

While reports continue to seesaw back and forth regarding Brady's playing future, there was one person who commented who would absolutely be plugged into the quarterback's decision making: his father, Tom Brady Sr.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reportedly exchanged texts with Brady Sr. on Saturday afternoon, and here’s what he said.

Local Tampa Bay media reporters added fuel to the fire, indicating that Brady had not yet informed the Buccaneers of his decision to hang up the cleats.

After the initial rebuttal of the Brady retirement reports by Stroud, Mike Silver of Bally Sports reported that Brady reached out to Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and told them that his decision was indeed not final.

While an announcement has not come from Brady himself regarding his playing future, there has not yet been a report indicating that he has made the decision to return for next season. Rather, most reports disputing the initial retirement report indicate that he has not made a definitive decision in either direction.

