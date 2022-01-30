As the Bengals try to complete their improbable run to the Super Bowl, their fight to upend the Chiefs took a big hit late in the first quarter when veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah came out of the game with a left knee injury.

According to NFL Network, he suffered an MCL sprain and will undergo further testing after the game.

Uzomah leapt to try and catch a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow, and landed awkwardly in a crowd of defenders. He hopped off the field on his right leg and headed straight to the bench to be looked at by the training staff.

Uzomah was later taken in a cart to the locker room, visibly emotional and wiping away tears.

The Bengals later ruled him doubtful to return to the game with a left knee injury.

Uzomah, who missed nearly all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon, caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns—all career highs—across 16 games this season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Bengals coverage, check out All Bengals.