Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who bounced back from a left knee injury suffered in 2020 to throw for a franchise-record 34 TDs and lead the Bengals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, is the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Burrow had knee reconstruction surgery on Dec. 2, 2020. He was cleared for contact in late July.

The 25-year-old led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4 percent) and yards per attempt (8.87). He was second in passer rating (108.3) in his 16 games (all starts).

Burrow is the second Bengals player to win the award. Quarterback Jon Kitna was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2003.

