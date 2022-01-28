Joe Burrow Wins PFWA Comeback Player of the Year Award
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was named the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.
The Bengals' star recovered from a left knee injury to throw for a franchise record 34 touchdowns and 4,611 yards. The Bengals won the AFC North and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Burrow had knee reconstruction surgery on Dec. 2, 2020. He was cleared for contact in late July.
The 25-year-old led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4 percent) and yards per attempt (8.87). He was second in passer rating (108.3) in his 16 games (all starts).
Burrow is the second Bengals player to win the award. Quarterback Jon Kitna was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2003.
