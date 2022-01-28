Skip to main content

Joe Burrow Wins PFWA Comeback Player of the Year Award

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was named the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. 

The Bengals' star recovered from a left knee injury to throw for a franchise record 34 touchdowns and 4,611 yards. The Bengals won the AFC North and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who bounced back from a left knee injury suffered in 2020 to throw for a franchise-record 34 TDs and lead the Bengals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, is the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). 

Burrow had knee reconstruction surgery on Dec. 2, 2020. He was cleared for contact in late July. 

The 25-year-old led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4 percent) and yards per attempt (8.87). He was second in passer rating (108.3) in his 16 games (all starts). 

Burrow is the second Bengals player to win the award. Quarterback Jon Kitna was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2003. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals All Business Heading Into AFC Championship Game

Joe Burrow's Parents Explain How Locked in He is on Gameday

Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Game

What a Rookie: Evan McPherson's Confidence Shines Bright

Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Can't Play Wide Receiver

Bengals Can't Worry About Schedule, Must Take Advantage of Opportunity

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Read More

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Wins PFWA Comeback Player of the Year Award

just now
Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Burrow on AFC Title Game: These Moments Are 'The Reason I Play Football'

1 hour ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops to throw during the second half of an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Joe Burrow Discusses AFC Championship Matchup Against Chiefs

2 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Robin and Jimmy Burrow Shed Light on How Locked in Joe Burrow is on Gameday

4 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes the catch over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals All Business Heading Into AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

6 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow
News

Podcast: Previewing the Bengals' Matchup With the Chiefs in the AFC Title Game

8 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) talks to the official after a personal foul call that extended the Bengals drive during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Star Returns to Practice Ahead of AFC Championship Game Against Bengals

22 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey (51) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) tackle Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Josh Tupou, Mike Daniels and Cam Sample

23 hours ago