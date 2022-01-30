Bengals CB Eli Apple Makes Critical Tackle As Time Expires in First Half

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple stopped Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill one-yard short of the goal line as time expired in the first half of Sunday’s AFC championship.

Apple, who had struggled to keep pace with Kansas City’s receivers, finished the first half with four tackles and three solo tackles.

The tackle came at the conclusion of a seven-play, 80-yard drive by the Chiefs that immediately followed a Bengals touchdown.

Despite the stop, Kansas City still led 21–10 at the half.

Mahomes completed 18 of his 21 pass attempts for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, while Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 10 of his 18 first-half pass attempts for 101 yards and a touchdown.

