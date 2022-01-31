Winners and Losers From the Bengals' AFC Championship Win Over the Chiefs
The Bengals are AFC Champions and headed to the Super Bowl after their 27-24 overtime win over the Chiefs. Here are our winners and losers from the AFC Championship.
Winners
Joe Burrow
In his first full season as an NFL quarterback, Joe Burrow has led the Bengals to the Super Bowl. He won the division, then ended a 31-year playoff drought. Now they're going to play for a World Championship.
Tee Higgins
Higgins made multiple plays in this game that kept the Bengals in it. He finished with six receptions for 103 yards. He showed up in a big way, which was needed with the Chiefs double teaming Ja’Marr Chase.
B.J. Hill
Hill made the interception that flipped the momentum in this game. He’s proven to be a massive piece to this Bengals' defense. He also had some key pressures that helped the Bengals defense shut down Patrick Mahomes in the second half.
Trey Hendrickson
Hendrickson is one of the best free agent acquisitions in recent memory, and he showed up big in the most important moments of the Bengals season. He had 1.5 sacks and made Mahomes uncomfortable for most of the second half.
Sam Hubbard
Hubbard had two sacks, including one that forced the Chiefs to kick a field goal to send the game into overtime. Growing up a Bengals fan, it’s fitting that Hubbard made the stop that helps send them to the Super Bowl.
Evan McPherson
McPherson made four more field goals on Sunday, including the game winner. The rookie is a perfect 12-for-12 on field goal attempts this postseason. They wouldn't be in this position without him.
Losers
Kansas City Chiefs
We could go through some Bengals that didn’t have great games to put in this category, but they are headed to the Super Bowl. They’re all winners tonight.
