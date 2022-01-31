Following the departures of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who left the Packers to become Broncos head coach and Bears offensive coordinator respectively, the Packers have ended their search for their new offensive coordinator.

Green Bay has promoted offensive line coach and running game coordinator Adam Stenavich to serve as the team's new offensive coordinator.

Stenavich provides organizational stability which could prove pivotal in Green Bay's plans to retain quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been open about the possibility of potentially leaving the Packers.

Under Stenavich's command this past season, the Packers' run game featured two running backs in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon who each exceeded 1,100 yards from scrimmage. Jones and Dillon were only the second duo in franchise history to achieve that production, joining John Brockington and MacArthur Lane in 1972.

It makes sense for the Packers to act quickly to assemble their offensive staff given the uncertainty surrounding the future of Aaron Rodgers.

The promotion of Stenavich is likely a good first step towards making Green Bay an attractive option for Rodgers as he decides his next steps.

