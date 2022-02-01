The Pat Bowlen Trust announced Tuesday it will begin the process of selling the Broncos.

Pat Bowlen died in 2019 after owning the Broncos for more than three decades. A judge removed the final legal barriers regarding a sale of the team in January.

“Selling an NFL team is a complex process involving numerous parties and league approval procedures,” CEO Joe Ellis said in Tuesday’s statement. “Nonetheless, the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos are a special franchise that is part of the fabric of this region, and whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community.”

The Broncos won three championships during Bowlen’s tenure as owner, including a pair of championships with John Elway at quarterback. Denver enters 2022 looking to recapture its former glory after missing the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

