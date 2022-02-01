Skip to main content
Tom Brady Omits Bill Belichick, Patriots in Retirement Announcement
Player(s)
Tom Brady, Eli Manning

Eli Manning Congratulates Tom Brady on NFL Retirement

Tom Brady made his NFL retirement official on Tuesday after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl rings.

Brady, who finished his career as the NFL's all-time leader in completions, touchdowns and passing yards, won one championships with the Buccaneers and six with the Patriots in 10 total Super Bowl appearances. However, two of Brady's three losses on the biggest stage in sports came against the Giants and former quarterback Eli Manning.

Hours after the three-time Super Bowl MVP made his announcement, Manning congratulated Brady in a video on his 22-year NFL career, saying it was an “honor and privilege” to watch him play.  

“I just want to congratulate on an unbelievable NFL career, 22 years, seven Super Bowls, multiple MVPs. I mean, really, no one did it better than you in your time. It was an honor and privilege to watch you compete... and do it at such a high level for so long,” Manning said.

“In your 22nd year, you were playing as good as you ever were. I watched you win a Super Bowl while I was in college, got to watch you win a few while I was in the NFL, saw you win one when I was retired. Good luck on retirement and appreciate your generosity in sharing a few of those Super Bowls with me.”

In his career, Brady threw for 624 touchdowns, 84,520 yards and completed 7,263 passes. 

