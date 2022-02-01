Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

New Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels on Past HC Struggles: ‘I Didn‘t Really Know People’

Josh McDaniels has sat up in front of a microphone and been introduced as an NFL head coach once before. As he did so for the second time in his career on Monday, he aimed to learn from his past missteps.

Speaking to reporters after officially being unveiled as the new head coach of the Raiders, McDaniels referenced his first crack at the job over a decade ago, when the Broncos hired him before the 2009 season. His stint in Denver was a disaster, with McDaniels fired 12 games into his second season after posting a combined 11–17 record. On Monday, he said he’d learned from that experience, particularly in regard to the parts of the job that didn’t have to do with football acumen.

McDaniels joined the Patriots in 2001 as a personnel assistant, eventually ascending to the role of quarterbacks coach in 2004 and offensive coordinator in 2006. He rejoined the franchise in 2012 as offensive coordinator, and has now gotten a second chance at being a head coach over a decade after his first one.

SI Recommends

Perhaps as a way to demonstrate his newfound people skills, McDaniels apparently ingratiated himself to team owner Mark Davis by referencing the infamous “tuck rule” play that cost the Raiders in the 2001 AFC divisional round game with the Patriots—and has now changed his tune from how he views the play over 20 years later.

“It was a fumble,” Davis said McDaniels told him, per Levi Damien of Raiders Wire. “So, Raider Nation if you’re worried, he’s already come over to the dark side.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage on the Raiders, check out Raider Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

When will Jimbo Fisher's recruiting wins translate to the field at Texas A&M?
Play
College Football

10 Storylines to Track Ahead of National Signing Day 2022

First-year coaches making moves down the home stretch of the cycle

USMNT's Tyler Adams was hurt playing against Canada
Soccer

USMNT's Adams, Richards Out for Qualifier vs. Honduras

Tyler Adams had played in every World Cup qualifier for the U.S. so far, but he'll miss Wednesday's crucial match in Minnesota.

rafael nadal
Tennis

In Praise of the Unshakeable Rafael Nadal

The Spaniard vanquished injuries, his hungriest young rival and his competitive ghosts en route to his second Australian Open title.

Washington coach Ron Rivera, Bengals QB Joe Burrow and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL

MAQB: WFT Has Plenty to Pitch to a Veteran Quarterback

With a ton of cap space and an upcoming rebrand, Washington could be an attractive landing spot for some of the big names in free agency.

Ousmane-Dembele-Transfer-Deadline
Soccer

Transfer Deadline: Dembélé Stays, Aubameyang to Join Barça

Barcelona had an eventful close to the January window, while a number of other stars were on the move before Monday's deadline hit.

Joe Burrow Matthew Stafford NFC Championship AFC Championship
Podcasts

Rams, Bengals, Brady, McDaniels, and Madness | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl, what is happening with Tom Brady? And Josh McDaniels to the Raiders plus other head coach hires.

Jeff Innis
MLB

Jeff Innis Was Much More Than a Workhorse Middle Reliever

The very nature of his role lends an anonymity to his career, but what set him apart was his kindness and humility.

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game one of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

WAR Is Not the Solution for Baseball’s Labor Woes