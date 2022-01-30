Raiders Big Stars and Unsung Heroes

The Las Vegas Raiders have a history of big stars and unsung heroes that have made them one of professional sports premiere franchises.

The big stars of the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders shined brightly in their three Super Bowl victories, including quarterback Kenny “Snake” Stabler, running back Marcus Allen, wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, quarterback Jim Plunkett, and cornerback Willie Brown.

However, the Raiders also had several unsung heroes to help them win those games.

Fullback Mark van Eeghen, who led the Raiders with 1,012 rushing yards in 1976, took on a different role as a dominating lead blocker and cleared the way for Clarence Davis to rush for 139 yards in Super Bowl XI as the Raiders trounced the favored Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, with reserve running back Pete Banaszak ran for two short touchdowns.

“This was really a total team effort,” Stabler told me after the game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. “I was so happy to see Clarence have such a great game, and to see Rooster (Banaszak) score those two touchdowns. We got contributions from players throughout the roster, and that’s what it takes to win.”

Stabler passed for 180 yards and a one-yard touchdown to tight end Dave Casper, in addition to masterful job in calling virtually every play, including many at the line of scrimmage when he saw how the Vikings were lined up and could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“A brilliant work of art by the master of his position. Jascha Heifetz has never played the violin with more dexterity than Kenny Stabler is playing the Minnesota Vikings defense this afternoon in the Super Bowl,” Raiders legendary play-by-play announcer Bill King said during the game.

That MVP award went to Biletnikoff, who caught four passes for 79 yards, three of his receptions setting up Raiders touchdowns.

“Snake said could have been the MVP,” Biletnikoff said.

Said Stabler: “I’m glad they gave it to Freddie.”

When the Raiders downed the favored Philadelphia Eagles, 27-10, in Super Bowl XV to wrap up the 1980 season, Plunkett was selected the game’s Most Valuable Player after completing 13-of-21 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns, including an 80-yarder to running back Kenny King and two to wide receiver Cliff Branch for two and 29 yards.

However, the Raiders also received huge contributions from linebacker Rod Martin, who intercepted three passes by Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski and made several tackles, leading many people to believe he should have been the MVP.

In addition, nose guard Reggie Kinlaw helped shut down the Eagles’ inside running game, as the Raiders held running back Wilbert Montgomery to 44 yards on 16 carries, and the Eagles to 69 total rushing yards.

“Where the hell is the nose guard coming from?” Eagles Coach Dick Vermeil is heard yelling on sidelines during the NFL Films video of the game.

Everybody remembers that Marcus Allen rushed for 191 yards and touchdowns of five and 74 yards as the Raiders overwhelmed the favored Washington Redskins, 38-9, in Super Bowl XVIII.

However, that was basically icing on the cake after two Raiders reserves made huge plays that led them to an early lead over the defending Super Bowl champion Redskins.

First, backup running back Derrick Jensen blocked a punt by Jeff Hayes in the first five minutes of the game and recovered the ball in the end zone to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

Then, with 12 seconds left in the first half, linebackers coach Charlie Sumner sent backup Jack Squirek into the game to replace All-Pro Matt Millen and told him to follow running back Joe Washington wherever he went because Washington had taken a screen pass 67 yards when the teams played earlier in the season.

Squirek stuck with Washington and when quarterback Joe Theismann flipped him another screen pass, Squirek cut in front to make an interception and returned it five yards for a touchdown to give the Raiders a 21-3 lead at halftime and it was all but over.

In addition, Kinlaw and Martin again led a defensive effort that held running back John Riggins, who was Most Valuable Player in the Super Bowl a year earlier, to 64 yards on 26 carries.

The Las Vegas Raiders got contributions from throughout the roster while winning their last four games of the 2021 regular season before suffering a 26-19 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in the final seconds of an AFC Wild Card game.

However, it the Raiders can continue building their roster, there could be good times ahead.

Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter