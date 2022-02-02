Skip to main content
Antonio Brown Shares Instagram Post Following Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement

NFL players around the league offered their congratulations following Tom Brady’s retirement announcement on Tuesday. Among them was former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown, who played with Brady in New England and Tampa Bay, left the team in the middle of its Week 17 game against the Jets and subsequently accused the team of covering up its knowledge of his injured ankle. After the high-profile incident, Brady offered support for Brown, urging others to “do what they can to help [Brown] in the ways he really needs it,” and has previously advocated for Brown in the past to get him on the team with the Patriots and Bucs.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, Brown called Brady the “GOAT” and thanked him for offering his help during his “darkest times.”

In 15 games with Tampa Bay over the past two seasons, Brown caught 87 passes for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns. He hauled in eight catches for 81 yards and two scores during the team’s Super Bowl run last season, including a score just before halftime in Super Bowl LV that gave the Bucs a 21–6 lead.

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play with you, thank you for enabling me to continue my career in my darkest times and helping me become a champion,” Brown wrote. “I am thankful for your leadership and winning mentality to make people around you better.”

