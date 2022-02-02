Brian Flores dropped a metaphorical hammer on the NFL on the first day of Black History Month as he sued the league, three franchises and unidentified individuals, alleging racism in hiring practices.

The complaint was filed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday, seeking class-action status. Shortly after the news broke, the league released a statement asserting its commitment to diversity and called the former Dolphins coach's claims "without merit."

Among the complaints listed in the filing, Flores said he took part in two ”sham“ interviews as teams attempted to comply with the Rooney Rule, citing the Giants and Broncos.

Two damning allegations were also made against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Flores claims the team owner offered him a $100,000 bonus for each loss during the 2019 season, and Flores says he didn’t comply with the request. Ross also allegedly wanted Flores to recruit “a prominent quarterback” who was under contract with another team during a meeting on the owner’s yacht. The coach refused and left the boat before the player may have arrived.

Flores released a statement on Tuesday, recognizing the risk he is taking while still interviewing for a new coaching gig.

“In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me,” Flores said. “My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

As the news rattled the sports world, players and sports media reacted to the lawsuit, many backing the former Dolphins coach.

