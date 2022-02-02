One day ahead of an anticipated interview to be the Minnesota Vikings' next head coach, University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is still unsure of whether or not he would accept an offer from the Vikings, sources tell SI's Pat Forde. Harbaugh is expected to interview for the position on Wednesday, the same day as college football's national signing day.

Harbaugh is believed to be one of at least three coaches still in the mix for the Minnesota vacancy as of Monday, along with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 58-year-old coach is coming off his best season with the Wolverines, guiding them to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth. Harbaugh went 44–19–1 with the 49ers in his lone stint as an NFL head coach from 2011 to ’14, leading the team to the postseason in each of his first three seasons, including a Super Bowl XLVII berth. In Harbaugh's seven seasons at Michigan, the Wolverines have gone 61–24.

The Vikings fired former coach Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10 after eight seasons with the franchise. Zimmer went 72–65–1 with Minnesota with three playoff berths, though the Vikings have finished under .500 in each of the last two seasons.

