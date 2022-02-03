Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Joe Burrow

Bengals’ Joe Burrow Dealing With Pinky Injury Heading Into Super Bowl

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is dealing with a nagging injury to his throwing hand’s pinky heading into Super Bowl LVI.

The second-year Bengals quarterback spoke about the injury with reporters on Thursday.

“[The pinky] is something I’ll be dealing with the rest of the season until I give it a break,” Burrow said.

“It doesn’t bother me throwing the football anymore, but I still notice it doing everyday things.”

SI Recommends

Burrow originally injured his pinky in Week 13, when he dislocated it in a loss to the Chargers. 

The 25-year-old has performed well in his first NFL postseason. He has completed 68.8% of his passes for 842 yards with four touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Thanks to his play, the Bengals will be looking to secure their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history on February 13th.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Bengals, visit All Bengals.

YOU MAY LIKE

USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski
Soccer

Message Clear to USWNT Vets Not Part of SheBelieves Cup

It's entirely possible—likely, even—that the USWNT will resemble its past editions for key qualifying games this summer, but nobody's place is guaranteed.

Egypt beats Cameroon in PKs at the Africa Cup of Nations
Soccer

Salah's Egypt to Face Mané's Senegal in AFCON Final

Egypt ousted host Cameroon in penalty kicks to set up the showdown between Liverpool stars.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich
NFL

Report: Leftwich to Remove Name From Jags Coaching Search

The Buccaneers offensive coordinator won’t be in consideration to take over for Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.

daylen-baldwin-michigan
Extra Mustard

Michigan WR Baldwin: ‘We Knew We Were Going to Beat Ohio State‘

The Michigan wide receiver explained why the team was so confident in a recent interview.

Closeup of Brandi Rhodes on the microphone on Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

AEW Joins Forces With the American Heart Association

AEW performers will wear co-branded American Heart Association T-shirts Friday on ‘Rampage.’

Tom Brady celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Play
NFL

Patriots Featured in New Tom Brady Retirement Video

Brady made sure the Patriots played a prominent role in his most recent retirement video.

dan-snyder-sexual-misconduct-settlement
NFL

Snyder Responds to New Workplace Misconduct Allegations

Six former employees of the Washington franchise detailed instances of workplace harassment, including claims of misconduct by Snyder himself.

New York Giants helmet with three NFL footballs.
NFL

Report: Giants to Hire Chiefs QBs Coach Mike Kafka as OC

Brian Daboll has his offensive coordinator as he looks to turn the Giants around in 2022.