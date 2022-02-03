Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is dealing with a nagging injury to his throwing hand’s pinky heading into Super Bowl LVI.

The second-year Bengals quarterback spoke about the injury with reporters on Thursday.

“[The pinky] is something I’ll be dealing with the rest of the season until I give it a break,” Burrow said.

“It doesn’t bother me throwing the football anymore, but I still notice it doing everyday things.”

Burrow originally injured his pinky in Week 13, when he dislocated it in a loss to the Chargers.

The 25-year-old has performed well in his first NFL postseason. He has completed 68.8% of his passes for 842 yards with four touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Thanks to his play, the Bengals will be looking to secure their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history on February 13th.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Bengals, visit All Bengals.