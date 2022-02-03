The Jaguars are in the middle of a head coaching search to permanently replace former head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired in mid-December after less than a season of tumult.

And now, Jacksonville will have to proceed with its coaching search without one of its top candidates.

Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to remove his name from consideration for the vacant Jaguars head coaching job, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Stroud added that former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson remain as strong candidates to take the job.

It has been rumored that Leftwich was Jacksonville’s top choice to become their new head coach, and there’s no question as to why that was the case.

His offense, led by Tom Brady, was one of the top units in the NFL over the last two seasons, which resulted in multiple playoff runs and a Super Bowl LV victory.

Despite Leftwich removing himself from head coaching consideration, Jacksonville still has some upside as a coaching landing spot, as the team is armed with a young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, the top pick in this April’s draft and over $70 million worth of cap space.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Jaguars, visit Jaguar Report.