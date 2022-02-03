Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Byron Leftwich to Remove Name From Jags Head Coaching Search

The Jaguars are in the middle of a head coaching search to permanently replace former head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired in mid-December after less than a season of tumult.

And now, Jacksonville will have to proceed with its coaching search without one of its top candidates.

Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to remove his name from consideration for the vacant Jaguars head coaching job, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Stroud added that former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson remain as strong candidates to take the job.

SI Recommends

It has been rumored that Leftwich was Jacksonville’s top choice to become their new head coach, and there’s no question as to why that was the case.

His offense, led by Tom Brady, was one of the top units in the NFL over the last two seasons, which resulted in multiple playoff runs and a Super Bowl LV victory.

Despite Leftwich removing himself from head coaching consideration, Jacksonville still has some upside as a coaching landing spot, as the team is armed with a young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, the top pick in this April’s draft and over $70 million worth of cap space.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Jaguars, visit Jaguar Report.

YOU MAY LIKE

daylen-baldwin-michigan
Extra Mustard

Michigan WR Baldwin: ‘We Knew We Were Going to Beat Ohio State‘

The Michigan wide receiver explained why the team was so confident in a recent interview.

Closeup of Brandi Rhodes on the microphone on Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

AEW Joins Forces With the American Heart Association

AEW performers will wear co-branded American Heart Association T-shirts Friday on ‘Rampage.’

Tom Brady celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Play
NFL

Patriots Featured in New Tom Brady Retirement Video

Brady made sure the Patriots played a prominent role in his most recent retirement video.

dan-snyder-sexual-misconduct-settlement
NFL

Snyder Responds to New Workplace Misconduct Allegations

Six former employees of the Washington franchise detailed instances of workplace harassment, including claims of misconduct by Snyder himself.

New York Giants helmet with three NFL footballs.
NFL

Report: Giants to Hire Chiefs QBs Coach Mike Kafka as OC

Brian Daboll has his offensive coordinator as he looks to turn the Giants around in 2022.

Stefanie Dolson playing for the Sky.
Play
WNBA

Liberty Sign All-Star Center, Olympic Gold Medalist Stefanie Dolson

She was the only player in the league to win both a gold medal and a WNBA title last season.

Diamond DeShields shooting for the Sky.
Play
WNBA

Mercury Acquire Former No. 3 Pick DeShields in Three-Team Deal

She helped the Sky win the WNBA championship last year and has averaged 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in her career.

Peng Shuai
Play
Tennis

Peng Shuai to Meet With IOC President at Beijing Olympics

IOC president Thomas Bach also said that the most recent call between Peng and IOC staff was held this week.