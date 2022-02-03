Report: Vikings to Hire Rams OC Kevin O'Connell as Next Head Coach

Shortly after reports emerged about Jim Harbaugh deciding he would return to Michigan for the 2022 season, the Vikings have apparently moved on to another head coaching candidate: Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

Minnesota is reportedly set to hire the 36-year-old as its next head coach, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The hire cannot be made official until after the Super Bowl, but the team has informed the other finalists—Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham—that they are no longer in the running.

O'Connell has been the offensive coordinator for the Rams for the past two seasons after holding the same title with Washington in 2019. He was previously an assistant with the 49ers and Browns following his five-year playing career, which featured stops with the Patriots, Lions, Jets, Dolphins and Chargers.

O'Connell is just the latest assistant coach from the Sean McVay coaching tree to be hired as a head coach in the NFL. Others include Matt LaFleur (Packers), Zac Taylor (Bengals) and Brandon Staley (Chargers).

