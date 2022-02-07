Skip to main content
Report: Packers Expected to Hire Rich Bisaccia as Special Teams Coordinator

The Packers are expected to hire former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their next special teams coordinator, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Bisaccia would replace Maurice Drayton, who was promoted to special teams coordinator last February after serving as Green Bay's assistant special teams coach for the three prior seasons.

Football Outsiders ranked the Packers' special teams unit as the worst in NFL last year, as did longtime NFL journalist Rick Gosselin in his annual Talk of Fame Network rankings. Pro Football Focus had the Packers' special teams unit as the second-worst in the NFL. 

Green Bay had a field goal attempt blocked in its 13–10 divisional round loss to the 49ers last month. The Packers also allowed a blocked punt to be returned for a touchdown. 

Bisaccia, 61, first became an NFL special teams coordinator with the Buccaneers in 2002. He subsequently spent time on the special teams staffs of the Chargers, Cowboys and Raiders. Bisaccia was the Raiders' special teams coordinator in '21 and he took over as interim coach after Jon Gruden resigned due to the release of emails featuring misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ language.

Bisaccia interviewed for the Raiders' permanent head coaching job, which ultimately went to Josh McDaniels. He went 7–5 following Gruden's resignation and led the franchise to their first playoff berth since 2016. 

For more Green Bay Packers news, head to Packer Central.

