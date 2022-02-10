Skip to main content
Joe Namath Wonders Whether Zach Wilson Will Last With Jets

Jets legend and Hall-of-Famer Joe Namath is making waves for comments he made about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

“I think there's a side of school that's still out, a side that's still out,” Namath said on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York radio “We've got to see more, but the other thing is, I know it takes a group. Zach couldn't perform at his best for a couple of reasons. He's not there yet, certainly, and it was new for him and his team is not that solid. He needs more help around him. With help around him, it's amazing how much better a guy can play."

While Wilson certainly needs help around him, the team isn’t the only concern for Namath when it comes to the young quarterback's potential.

“He certainly has the physical ability to buy time, to throw strikes. Most guys can improve on their accuracy and should in this day and age practicing it year-round. I like him, but I don't know how long he's going to last. You'd like for a guy to be 6'6" or 6'7" back there in the pocket. School’s still out on how Zach's going to do.”

Wilson completed 55.6% of his passes in 2021 for 2,334 yards. The No. 2 pick in the NFL draft finished the season with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

