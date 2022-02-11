How Many Times Have the Rams Won the Super Bowl in Their Franchise's History?

The Rams are trying to do more than just win a Super Bowl this Sunday.

If the Rams beat the Bengals, they will become the third franchise ever to win Super Bowls while being located in two different cities. They would join the Colts, who have won Super Bowls in Baltimore and Indianapolis, and the Raiders, who have done it in Oakland and Los Angeles.

The Rams' only Super Bowl victory came in 2000, when the then-St. Louis Rams beat the Titans 23–16. They also had three other Super Bowl appearances: a 13–3 loss to the Patriots during the 2018 season, a 20–17 loss to the Patriots in 2002 and 31–19 loss to the Steelers as the Los Angeles Rams in 1979.

However, the Rams championship history goes beyond the Super Bowl era. The original Cleveland Rams won the NFL championship in 1945, and the team won another NFL championship in 1951, six years after relocating to Los Angeles.

In total, the Rams franchise is 3–6 when playing in NFL championship games, 1–3 in the Super Bowl and 2–3 when playing for the NFL championship during the pre-Super Bowl era.

A win would give the city of Los Angeles a second Super Bowl win, joining the Los Angeles Raiders’ 1983 victory, and fourth total NFL championship.

Los Angeles is also hosting its sixth Super Bowl, but its first at a venue that isn’t the Rose Bowl. Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, which opened in Sept. 2020, will host Sunday's Super Bowl LVI.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, head over to Ram Digest.