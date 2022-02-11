Skip to main content
Tyler Higbee

Rams Place Tyler Higbee on Injury Reserve, Ruled Out of Super Bowl

Rams star tight end Tyler Higbee has been placed on Injury Reserve, officially ruling him out for Sunday's Super Bowl LVI

The 29-year-old sprained his MCL in the win over the 49ers during the NFC Championship Game and was subsequently listed as a non-participant in multiple practices reports. Coach Sean McVay was doubtful that Higbee would be able to practice at all this week, saying on Monday, “He's been such a big part of this team and he's one of those glue guys on this team and I know he's going to do everything in his power, but if not, he's led that room—he and [tight ends coach] Wes Phillips have led that room so well—and those other guys will be ready to step up. But we'll take it a day at a time with Tyler.”

The tight end caught 61 passes (second on the team) for 560 yards (third) and five touchdowns (tied for third) in 15 regular-season games.

Higbee was not the only one placed on IR Friday, as backup offensive lineman Joe Noteboom followed suit. However, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and defensive star Sebastian Joseph-Day were activated

The Rams lucked out this season and will have the home field advantage as they take on the AFC Champions: Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

For more Los Angeles Rams news, head over to Ram Digest.

