Here's the When, Where, What You Need to Know For Super Bowl LVI

It's that time of the year again—Super Bowl Sunday.

The Rams lucked out this season and will have the home field advantage as they take on the AFC Champions—Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Los Angeles is coming off a narrow 20–17 victory over the 49ers thanks to a 13-point fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Cincinnati went into overtime against Kansas City, ultimately winning thanks to another crucial field goal by Evan McPherson.

The Bengals, however, will be the designated home team, opting for their black jerseys with white pants. The Rams, meanwhile, will wear their white uniforms with gold pants.

Unlike past campaigns, the season finale is delayed a week due to the addition of a 17th regular season game. The Super Bowl, which will be in So-Fi Stadium, will also be played while the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing are occurring.

The last time the Super Bowl was held in the Los Angeles area was in 1993 as the Cowboys beat the Bills in Pasadena. Jurassic Park was one of the year’s biggest films, the Blue Jays were the eventual World Series champions and Florida State and North Carolina won the football and men's basketball national title games, respectively.

Several years later, one of this year’s halftime performers gained mainstream popularity with his hit album, The Slim Shady LP. Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will all be performing during the halftime show, and when Pepsi released the trailer in January, the hype surrounding some of music’s most iconic names hit a new level.

Here's what you need to know for the big game.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

