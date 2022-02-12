Skip to main content
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Clarifies Racial Identity Comments, Discusses Being Biracial

After Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel stated in his introductory press conference earlier this week that he “identified as a human being” when discussing his racial identity, he clarified his comments in detail with ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“I’m glad you asked that. First and foremost, I’m biracial and my mom’s white and my dad’s Black and I’ve been that way my whole life, but the most important thing is that I’ve been extremely proud of that my whole life,” McDaniel said.

The topic of McDaniel’s racial identity comes at a time of increased tension regarding the NFL‘s hiring practices. With former Dolphins coach Brian Flores suing the NFL for alleged hiring discrimination, the lack of effectiveness of the Rooney Rule has come to the forefront in the league’s current hiring cycle.

“It is a unique experience ... being a race and then fully acknowledging that most outside observers, when they perceive you identify you as something other than the race you are,” McDaniel said. “That‘s a unique experience to me. When you‘re younger, and that's happening ... it‘s very, very confusing. I think what I was trying to allude to ... is that you have to come to a realization at some point ... a comfort level, a resolution when you’re younger and have these odd things happening to you ... and for me that was ‘O.K. you‘re a human.' That was my resolution,” McDaniel added.

After his hiring by the Dolphins, McDaniel joins Texans coach Lovie Smith, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Commanders coach Ron Rivera and Jets coach Robert Saleh as the only minority head coaches.

