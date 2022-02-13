Skip to main content
Report: Kyler Murray Frustrated by Cardinals; Team Expects Situation to Calm Down

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is frustrated by the franchise and felt embarrassed by its blowout playoff loss to the Rams, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. 

According to ESPN, however, the team expects the situation to calm down and for Murray to remain Arizona's quarterback going forward.  

ESPN's report Sunday comes as Murray recently wiped his social media accounts of any traces of the Cardinals, sparking speculation about what his future holds. 

As of Sunday, Murray has only two posts on Instagram, one of which is him playing football with the Sooners. The Cardinals are not explicitly shown in either image.

Murray threw for 3,787 yards and rushed for 423 yards in 14 games this past season, scoring 29 touchdowns. He is under contract through at least next year, and the Cardinals hold a player-option they could use for the 2023 campaign as well.

Per ESPN, the team also has some of their own concerns about Murray, with one source describing to ESPN Murray as being immature and self-centered. Nevertheless, several veterans hope to reach Murray on how he could handle adversity better, according to ESPN.

Former Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald commented on the situation his former team finds itself in earlier this week, saying, “I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while but he looked good in the Pro Bowl, looked like he was having a great time, throwing touchdowns out there,” Fitzgerald said, per ESPN. “I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That’s really what it's all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody.”

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins downplayed any issues, joking on an appearance on SiriusXM that “the only thing I could think [is] he wants to show off some new outfits for this upcoming season, he didn’t want you guys to look at the old ones.”

The Cardinals finished the regular season 11–6 before losing to the Rams 34–11 in the wild-card round. 

