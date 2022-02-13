Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Kyler Murray Told Colt McCoy 'I'm Done' Before End of Playoff Game

The relationship between the Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray seems to be rocky lately, something that came to a head in their playoff loss to the Rams.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Murray asked out of the game near the end of the fourth quarter when it was clear Arizona was going to lose.

“The playoff game [in Los Angeles] a minute left, the game had been decided, backup Colt McCoy encouraged Murray to finish the game with his teammates,” Garafolo said. “A banged-up Murray said no, that’s it, I’m done.”

Garafolo added Arizona took note of that decision by Murray.

“A lot of Cardinals folks were not happy with that.”

SI Recommends

Earlier today, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen also reported the team’s disappointment with Murray, with a source describing Murray as “self-centered, immature and (a) finger pointer.”

Garafolo mentioned the team still needs to sit down with Murray to talk it out, but it would like Murray to improve as a leader.

“They’re looking for Murray to take a step forward in a number of areas. We’re talking about maturity, body language on the sideline, having a bigger voice with his teammates and leadership.”

The Cardinals put out a statement earlier today, per Pro Football Talk:

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray. We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Eli-Apple
Play
Extra Mustard

Eli Apple Reportedly Wants to Cover Odell Beckham Jr. at Super Bowl LVI

The two players were teammates for two years on the Giants.

Football with NFL logo
Extra Mustard

There's Another Petition to Move the Super Bowl From Sunday to Saturday

Should the game be played on Saturday or Sunday?

NASCAR logo
Racing

Wendell Scott Jr., Son of NASCAR Legend, Died This Week

He was a key figure of his father's family-based racing crew, which broke barriers for a Black driver to compete full-time in the top series.

Jerry Jones
Extra Mustard

Jerry Jones Calls Eagles Fans ‘Frauds’ and ‘Good People’

The Cowboys’ owner had some good things and some bad things to say about the fans of his team’s NFC East rival.

tom-brady-gisele
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady’s Response to Gisele’s Instagram Post Goes Viral

It’s safe to say that Brady wishes he was playing on Super Bowl Sunday.

Eric Bieniemy coaching the Chiefs.
NFL

Report: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Has Uncertain Future With Club

His contract with the team is set to expire.

Steph-Curry
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Chooses Joe Burrow, Bengals to Win Super Bowl

The Warriors star is planning on attending Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Erin Jackson of Team USA wins gold in women’s 500m speed skating.
Play
Olympics

Erin Jackson Wins Historic Gold Medal in Speedskating

The 29-year-old sometimes refers to her job as “skating in circles.” On Sunday night in Beijing, she was crowned best in the world at just that.