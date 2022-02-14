Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a Super Bowl champion.

It has been a long road for Beckham to get to this point. From a long injury history to frustration with former franchises, he has faced his fair share of adversity to reach this point. But on Sunday, Beckham captured his first championship as the Rams beat the Bengals, 23-20.

Sunday’s Super Bowl featured another dose of misfortune for Beckham. After hauling in two catches for 52 yards and the first touchdown of the Super Bowl, OBJ left the game with a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter. He was ruled questionable at halftime, but he did not return to the game.

Despite the injury, Beckham Jr. could not have been more elated to become a Super Bowl champion. Here was his reaction on social media after the game.

It was apparent that the Super Bowl victory meant so much to Beckham, who began to cry as the Rams clinched the victory.

Beckham Jr. is an impending free agent this offseason, and with the severity of his knee injury unknown, it’s unclear what his future holds. However, Beckham was a key cog to the Rams’ offense in the second half of the season, and if he is able to get healthy, he could be a weapon for Matt Stafford next year and beyond.

It will be interesting to see where Beckham ends up in free agency, but for now, he is a Super Bowl champion.

