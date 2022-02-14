Rams Edge Out Bengals in Super Bowl LVI After Kupp, Donald Deliver Late

The Rams pushed all their poker chips to the center of the proverbial table to secure a Super Bowl title this season on their home field. When the final card was turned over, it was their big-name stars who delivered when it mattered most.

Los Angeles beat the Bengals, 23-20, to win Super Bowl LVI, taking the lead on a one-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left in the game. The play capped a remarkable 15-play, 79-yard drive that chewed up nearly five minutes of game time.

Cincinnati took over at its own 25-yard line and drove to the 49 in just two plays. But the drive stalled when Samaje Perine was stuffed on a third-and-one attempt, setting up a fourth down for all the marbles. In what was the theme of the night, quarterback Joe Burrow was hounded by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, forcing an incomplete pass and sealing the deal for the Rams to begin celebrating.

Get SI's Rams Super Bowl Champions Commemorative Issue Here

Kupp finished the game with eight catches for 92 yards and two scores, while Donald had four tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits. Matthew Stafford went 26-for-40 for 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Burrow threw for 263 yards and a score.

The win clinched the Rams's second title in franchise history and first since the 1999 season. It's the first Super Bowl championship for a Los Angeles-based team since the Raiders won Super Bowl XVIII.

More NFL Coverage: