Halftime Show Wins Super Bowl
Watch: The Moment Van Jefferson Found Out His Wife Went Into Labor During Super Bowl

For nearly every player wearing a Rams uniform, the final whistle during Sunday’s 23–20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI signaled that it was time to get the party started. Except for one: wide receiver Van Jefferson.

Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, went into labor during the game with the couple’s second child and first son. Jefferson was not informed until after the game had ended and confetti began to fall on the SoFi Stadium turf, and now the NFL released the footage of the second-year wide receiver getting the news that his family was about to get one person larger.

Coming into the game, the Jefferson family knew that there was a chance Samaria could go into labor at any moment, and she set strict ground rules that Van would not be notified until after the game if such circumstances came to fruition, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Jefferson finished the game with 23 yards on four receptions, second-most on the team.

After what was perhaps the most chaotic moment imaginable, the Jefferson family finally was able to head home with their son—and a Lombardi Trophy.

