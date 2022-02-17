Skip to main content
Broncos Hire Rams Assistant Ejiro Evero as Defensive Coordinator

Just five days after the Rams won the Super Bowl, their secondary coach and passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero was named the new defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos announced Evero‘s hiring on Thursday, along with two other hired positions — Dwayne Stukes as the special teams coordinator and Marcus Dixon as the defensive line coach.

Evero will head into his 14th career in the league with his biggest position yet. Evero worked for the Rams from 2017–2021, starting out as safeties coach. 

Before that, Evero started his career in Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers‘ defensive quality control coach from 2007–2009. He worked for the 49ers in the same role and also as an offense assistant from 2011–2015. He worked for the Packers for one season in 2016 as the defensive quality coach.

While on the Rams, Evero helped the defense continuously be one of the league‘s best. In 2020, the Rams defense finished at the top of the NFL, allowing just 16.8 points and 190.7 passing yards per game.

The Broncos‘ new head coach Nathaniel Hackett played on UC-Davis‘s football team with Evero for a few years in the early 2000s. 

