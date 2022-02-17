Green Bay is set to hire former quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, a move that could help in securing the return of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2022, according to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

Clements, who is a favorite of Rodgers, returns to Green Bay after former Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy was hired as Bears offensive coordinator under new Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus.

Clements served as the Packers quarterback coach from 2006 to 2011 and played an instrumental role in developing Rodgers during his tenure. After his stint at quarterbacks coach, Clements was promoted to the Packers offensive coordinator in 2012 while before also serving as the team's assistant head coach in 2015 and ‘16. However, Green Bay did not renew his contract following the 2016 season.

Following his time in Green Bay, Clements joined Arizona's coaching staff as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2019. After two seasons, he retired and did not coach during the 2021 season.

While Rodgers has explicitly stated that he does not want to be apart of a Packers’ rebuild going into the 2022 season, Green Bay hiring Clements is a step in the right direction of securing the four-time league MVP for another NFL season.

