Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Packers Hire Former Quarterbacks Coach Tom Clements to Replace Luke Getsy

Green Bay is set to hire former quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, a move that could help in securing the return of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2022, according to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network

Clements, who is a favorite of Rodgers, returns to Green Bay after former Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy was hired as Bears offensive coordinator under new Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus. 

Clements served as the Packers quarterback coach from 2006 to 2011 and played an instrumental role in developing Rodgers during his tenure. After his stint at quarterbacks coach, Clements was promoted to the Packers offensive coordinator in 2012 while before also serving as the team's assistant head coach in 2015 and ‘16. However, Green Bay did not renew his contract following the 2016 season. 

SI Recommends

Following his time in Green Bay, Clements joined Arizona's coaching staff as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2019. After two seasons, he retired and did not coach during the 2021 season.

While Rodgers has explicitly stated that he does not want to be apart of a Packers’ rebuild going into the 2022 season, Green Bay hiring Clements is a step in the right direction of securing the four-time league MVP for another NFL season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central

YOU MAY LIKE

ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva speaks to coach Eteri Tutberidze at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Olympics

ROC Coach Critical of Kamila Valieva After Poor Performance

Valieva finished off the medal stand after falling multiple times in the free skate.

LeBron-James-jersey
Play
Extra Mustard

Lakers, LeBron James Lead Lids NBA Jersey Sales

Who leads jersey sales in your state?

angels jersey
MLB

Skaggs Family, Angels Give Statements After Eric Kay Guilty Verdict

Said the Skaggs family: “Tyler was the light of our family. He is gone, and nothing can ever bring him back. We are relieved that justice was served.”

USMNT and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner
Soccer

Turner's Ability to Live His Dream Is Another Tool in His Arsenal

The U.S. goalkeeper will leave MLS for the Premier League this summer in a move that represents the reward for his unorthodox career and ascent.

Gold medalist, Anna Shcherbakova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, poses during a venue ceremony after the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.
Olympics

Russian Gold Medalist Says She Feels ‘Emptiness’ After Winning

Anna Shcherbakova's victory was overshadowed as she stood alone while Russian Olympic Committee teammates consoled Kamila Valieva, who placed fourth.

Jim Harbaugh (left) and Josh Gattis (right)
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Says He Was Surprised by OC Josh Gattis’s Departure

Gattis was named the 2021 season’s Broyles Award winner, given annually to college football’s top assistant coach.

matthew stafford (2)
Extra Mustard

Stafford, Rams to Pay Hospital Bills for Photographer Who Broke Her Spine

Kelly Smiley said she suffered a fractured after falling at the Rams's Super Bowl parade while taking pictures of Stafford.

Jim-Harbaugh
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Doesn‘t Regret Exploring Vikings Coaching Vacancy

The Michigan coach just signed a five-year contract extension with the Wolverines.