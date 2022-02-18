NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly looking to earn a fourth contract extension in the coming months, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Goodell’s contract negotiations are concentrated on increasing his current deal from two to four years beyond its expiration date of March 2024. In October, it was reported that Goodell made nearly $128 million—$63,900,050 per year for 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons—in the past two fiscal years.

However, the NFL denied negotiations are occurring, per the SBJ.

“There is no truth to this report,” said NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy.

A huge portion of Goodell’s salary stems from bonuses from profitable media contracts worth more than $100 billion and a 10-year deal with the players, per The New York Times’ Ken Belson.

Goodell, who turns 63 on Saturday, was first elected by the league’s owners in 2006. He earned contract extensions in 2009, 2012 and 2017. The deal that he signed in 2017 went into effect in 2019, one that included a reported five-year deal worth $200 million based on financial and nonfinancial goals for the league.

While Goodell managed to avoid losing games during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensured changes to the CBA and witnessed the NFL increase its viewership by 10%, he also finds himself amid serious criticism on several issues within the league.

In what has become a growing issue for many years, the league has continued to garner disapproval in the lack of minority coaching hires. Earlier this month, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a proposed class action, suing the NFL, three franchises and several individuals for alleged discrimination and racism in hiring practices. However, days after Flores announced the lawsuit, Goodell stated that the league's progress to increase diversity among coaches was “unacceptable” and he planned to “reevaluate” the policies.

Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him a $100,000 bonus for each loss during the 2019 season in attempt to secure the league’s worst record and the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. Flores says he didn’t comply with the request.

In addition to the Flores lawsuit, the allegations surrounding Commanders’ owner Daniel Snyder and the latest sexual harassment allegations involving the Cowboys are all looming around Goodell.

These issues could affect whether Goodell signs a fourth extension. However, if he earns a new extension, it would defeat the previously reported idea that Goodell was planning to leave shortly after the NFL finalized its 2021 media rights deal and the 2020 collective bargaining agreement, according to the SBJ.

Even with Goodell potentially signing a new extension, the NFL still has not fulfilled its succession plan after him. After signing an extension in 2017, then former league spokesperson Joe Lockhart stated that it would be Goodell's last contract.

However, Goodell was never forthcoming in stating that it would be his last contact. According to the SBJ, the economic framework of Goodell's potential new deal is unknown.

More NFL Coverage: