Commanders Owner Daniel Snyder Hires Legal Team to Investigate Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has hired a legal team to look into sexual harassment allegations made against him last week at a congressional roundtable on the franchise's workplace culture.

Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager with the team, described years of sexual harassment from executives during the roundtable. She accused Snyder of making unwanted sexual advances during a work dinner, saying the owner put his hand on her thigh and pressed her toward his limo.

In a statement, the franchise said it is “committed to a thorough and independent investigation of Ms. Johnston’s allegation, and pledges full cooperation with the investigation.”

Pallas Global Group LLC, led by former Assistant United States Attorneys Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller, will manage the investigation. The company has also retained Debra Wong Yang to lead the investigation. Yang is a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP in Los Angeles and previously served as the firm's chair of the white collar defense and investigations practice group.

The team said in its release that Yang will “report her findings to Pallas Global Group, and those findings will be released to the public.” It is unclear whether the findings will be released in a public report.

Johnston was one of five women who presented stories of sexual harassment and discrimination to the congressional committee, which has been investigating the team since last fall.

Last Friday, documents released by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform raised questions about whether the NFL’s past investigation into the Washington Commanders was truly independent.

It revealed that not only did Washington agree to a written report being created of lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s findings and recommendations, but that the league would not be able to release the findings without permission from Snyder, according to the documents. 

Snyder denied Johnston's allegations in a statement last week. In a statement to the Associated Press, league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said: “The NFL is reviewing and will consider Ms. Johnston’s allegations as we would any other new allegations regarding workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders. We will determine any further action as appropriate.”

For more Washington Commanders news, head over to Washington Football.

