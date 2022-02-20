The NFLPA sent a letter to agents supporting prospects who decide not to attend the scouting combine if they feel they will be mistreated.

“We have spoken to several agents to reinforce our long standing opposition to the NFL Scouting Combine and agree and support the decisions by those to not attend. The combination of the NFL’s proposed ‘bubble’ and the fact that we still have an antiquated system of every team doctor examining players and having them perform yet again needs serious modification or elimination. While we do not represent these players we have advocated for their rights to fair treatment.

“Our union has always encouraged players to take control of their careers from the very beginning and we appreciate that agents are always looking to support that goal.”

This letter is in part a response to the NFL announcing it will put prospects in a bubble during the scouting combine to try and avoid the spread of COVID-19. According to the NFL, players can only bring one “support person” with them and any player who leaves the bubble will be sent home early.

Additionally, anybody who attends the combine for a prospect’s support must be fully vaccinated and boosted.

NFLPA President and Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter expressed why he thinks the NFLPA needs to address this decision by the NFL.

“This year’s NFL Combine is an example of what happens when players are not yet represented by a union,” Tretter tweeted.

The 2022 NFL scouting combine is scheduled for March 1–7 in Indianapolis.

