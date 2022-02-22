Browns receiver Jarvis Landry’s future in Cleveland is up in the air after he tweeted several times Tuesday and suggested he’d be open to playing somewhere else in 2022.

Landry’s thread began by noting he got hurt in Week 2 with a high-grade MCL sprain, a partial quad tear and a bone bruise. He said he came back too early and ended up playing hurt the whole season. Landry ended up appearing in 12 games, tallying 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

Landry then went on to say the reason he was not made available to the media is because he was “focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.” Landry, who is signed with the team through the 2022 season, added that he told the Browns he wants to stay in Cleveland. But if they look to go in a different direction with their receiving corps, Landry would be willing to relocate to a new franchise.

Landry added he never missed an NFL game before this year. He did miss one game in 2020, though that came only after he was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Landry, 29, is a five-time Pro Bowler. He enters 2022 with 688 career receptions and 37 touchdowns.

