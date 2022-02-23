The Michigan Panthers selected former Ole Miss and Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 USFL draft.

The Toledo, Ohio native will play for Panthers coach Jeff Fisher, who was hired by the team in late January.

Patterson spent the first two seasons of his college career at Ole Miss, throwing for 3,139 yards and 23 touchdowns. However, when the NCAA issued postseason penalties on the Rebels' program in 2018, he transferred to Michigan.

In two seasons at Michigan, Patterson registered 6,319 passing yards, 63 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft before signing as a free agent with Kansas City.

After he was released by the Chiefs in July 2020, Patterson joined the BC Lions—though he would never play in a game with the club—and the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.

The USFL returns in the spring of 2022 after originally launching in 1983. The league previously ended its operations in 1985.

